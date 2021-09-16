It takes courage to do the right thing. Especially when it is known your actions will bring criticism (often harsh) and questions galore.
Sometimes the right thing is a guess or a feeling. Other times it is as obvious as the sun in the sky. There is no denying.
That’s why the early decision by the Scott County Board of Education and its superintendents Dr. Kevin Hub and Billy Parker should be praised and appreciated.
For most of us, requiring masks in our schools was a no-brainer. Unfortunately, not for all of us.
This Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is hammering at young people, unlike the original that seemed to target older people. Making it even more dangerous, children under the age of 12 have no vaccine available, making them especially vulnerable.
We can draw our own conclusions about our legislators’ actions during the recent special session, but the buck was passed to the local school districts to decide whether to impose a mask requirement or not. Several school districts have already wavered under pressure and “recommended” masks, which is almost the same as doing nothing.
Fortunately, our school board had the courage early on and established that masks would be required in schools. That decision is most likely the reason in-person classes have continued so far. Who knows what the future holds as this latest surge seems to be growing daily, but for now our schools have maintained in-person classes, which is ultimately what we all want.
We doubt the decision was easy. We are confident board members have heard the criticism.
But count us among those who are grateful our school leaders had the courage to do the right thing and require masks.
We are all weary of COVID, and none of us wish to wear a mask. But many of us don’t like wearing seat belts or other types of protective gear. Yet, we do it because we know these actions will protect us.
Scott County is fortunate to have school leaders with the courage to protect our young people, our teachers and school employees.
