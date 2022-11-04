The November 8th finish line is in sight for those running for a variety of offices. Most races seem civil from my humble outsider observation. Unfortunately, at least one has turned into a much lower form of civility than any of us voters hope would characterize a candidate who is running to become one of our community leaders.
That race involves Katie Gabhart and Rob Johnson for Circuit Court Judge.
Knowing that one of these candidates will arise out of the campaign to judge some very complex cases that will affect the lives of so many of us, causes me gut-wrenching concern for our community.
Certainly, politics are not my forte, so my letter comes from the heart of an average voter in our community. However, I know I speak on behalf of countless others who feel that negative ads and nasty rhetoric are extremely distasteful and downright frightening in today’s delicate communal landscape.
With that said, I am deeply troubled with Ms. Gabhart’s approach to her campaign. I see her signs and ads that are not only untrue but seem to be purposefully misleading us. More disturbingly, they indicate “things to come” if she is elected. If she promotes such deceptive, distasteful, and dangerous ads while she is campaigning, what could this mean for our children, our friends, our family, and our community members who may stand in front of her?
Would she be that aggressive, intimidating, and demeaning to our friends and family? Would she show favoritism in the courtroom or sabotage the dignity of those we love?
My primary concern is for our community, and I can’t support what I have seen from her campaign. It has been disturbing to watch. And we clearly can’t believe what she says about Rob Johnson. Her claims have been easy to disprove with a little research.
I’ve also looked closer at her legal experience and none of it seems to have anything to do with what a circuit judge would do. It doesn’t seem relevant to the job.
She lacks the necessary experience to do the job and has demonstrated a near vicious demeanor in her campaign. As a community I am not sure that is what we want in a judge.
