To the Editor,
I know I said my next letter hopefully was going to be on Creation vs. Evolution, but I thought that which is at hand and beyond is of great importance. I know more than likely, some that read this are going to look at it with an yawn or view it as my cheese slipped off my cracker.
It will come no surprise, seeing the mindset in the world and even the Church of our day. In remembering how God told two of the Old Testament prophets to go and tell of the judgment and destruction coming. God said they won’t believe you but you go and tell them anyways. Jesus in His last days here on earth warned of the destruction of Jerusalem and the temple Herrod built. The disciples didn’t fully understand at the time and the people didn’t believe it. If you read your Bible you’ll find it all happened just as God said. Those prophets were for their day but what most don’t understand or even believe is some of those prophets that prophesied were not only of their day but also our day.
Jesus told of the judgment His day and our day, He returned after His death, burial, and resurrection with more information regarding the last days and the very last days. he appeared unto John, the Apostle, in His celestial form. Read about it in the book of Revelation. Those who profess Christianity and are in a church that doesn’t preach, teach, or profess these things, you need to find one that does.
I don’t claim to be a prophet but I, as some other are able to see with a keyhole view at times, something most glaring. Jesus referred to the time He was here on earth as part of the last days, He and other prophets told of the last days time period just preceding the seven year period told in the book of Revelation. We are living in that time period just preceding the very last days. This time period began in 1947 and climaxed in May 1948. No one knows for sure how long this time period will last before the seven years of tribulations. In one of my recent letters I spoke of remedial judgements of God to bring us to an awareness of our sins and as a form of judgement many, possibly most, look at the coronavirus. Like the New York governor stated, God didn’t have anything to do with it and mankind is bringing about the healings and will eradicate it. With many like minded politicians and the news media exaggerating the number of people with the coronavirus and those killed by it and basically shutting the whole country down and inciting fear in most.
The shutdown doesn’t follow rhyme or reason, when the barber shops are closed but the liquor stores are open. I mean sell them booze so in their time of despair they can get inebriated and abuse their families, one another, drive drunk, damage property, kill themselves, or others, usually others. Shut down the churches with the fear of fines or jail time and if that isn’t enough, they put the fear of dying in them. I know many haven’t been told the you and everything that has life in the heavens, the cosmos, and the earth has a Creator and Orchestrator. He the Creator, God, is in charge. I’m going to have to shorten things up a bit. Some pose questions some answerable, many of them are not. I say that because God said His rains are unsearchable.
I believe we are just seeing a foreshadow of things to come. When some of our elected officials begin to pose and insite fear to gain greater controls and better be able to implement there agendas. How far are we away from complete government control? The implementing of socialism unto communism and a one-world government, the world leader referred to as the antichrist. I use as a governor of rule of thumb, the Church. When the Church begins to listen to the dictate of men rather than God, close their churches in fear of fines or possible jail, so easily giving up their right by God and their right by law, by the Bill of Rights, giving the provision to the right of assembly and the freedom of religion.
I didn’t hear or see anyone trying to stop the Black Lives Matter movement and their right of freedom of assembly on account of a virus or anything else. Their whole thing was orchestrated by satan and he’s running with it. There’s no one to stop him but God.
The question is will and when will God stop him? Where’s God’s army, here on earth, commissioned to go forth in faith, lifting up the banner of the Cross? The Church as commissioned to be the salt and light, proclaiming God’s salvation in righteousness under the banner of Truth, taking the battle to satan not the other way around.
Looking at how the battle is going and progressing, it would appear instead of gurting themselves up and putting on the whole armor of God and taking up the shield of faith. Instead seemingly in the face of the opposing forces, the Church has sat down on the side lines, laid their armor aside and sat looking on in fear of men, germs and viruses that the bible calls a pestilence. God said we would have them, but the Church is suppose to act in faith and not react in fear. God said the spirit of fear is like unto witchcraft. I previously titled some of my letters ‘May there be an awakening.’ If there ever was a time for the Church to awake, putting on the whole armor of God, Ephesians 6:10-18, going forth in faith holding our banner high and taking the battle to the enemy, it’s now.
If you should like a strong, wise hand to hold, get a hold of the hand of the man called Jesus. Holding His hand, you are not leaving here until God says so and either way you are a winner. 11 Chronicles 7:13&14, Fear Not Psalms 91. Some books to read, Shadowland, The Naked Communist, Rated 5-stars, Not Our Father’s Faith.
Wayne Gillispie
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.