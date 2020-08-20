In accordance with the U.S. Census Bureau’s population clock the U.S. has less than five percent (4.3%) of the world’s population.
However, the U.S. leads the world in the sheer number of coronavirus cases (currently 4,785,528 which is an 83% increase since 6/30) and deaths (currently 157,186 which is a 24% increase since 6/30.) Despite these numbers the President and his administration continues to claim that COVID-19 will disappear and it is under control, it has not disappeared and it is not under control. The metrics, from reliable sources such as the CDC and johns Hopkins, demonstrate that cases have rapidly increased over the last month, well above the first peak highs; now we lose an average of 1,000 Americans per day.
Meanwhile second place Brazil has 2 million fewer cases and 61,400 fewer deaths.
July was the worst month so far. This is especially important since 37 states are above the recommended positivity rate. Johns Hopkins University of Medicine notes “If a positivity rate is too high, that may indicate that the state is only testing the sickest patients who seek medical attention, and is not casting a wide enough net to know how much of the virus is spreading within its communities.”
This should give us all pause when the President states that we lead the world in the number of tests run. It is meaningless if we can’t tell how/where it is spreading or get results back quickly. Providing numbers without context provides no/little benefit. If you can efficiently measure something you can possibly manage it; if you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it. That is Management 101; along with hope is not a strategy.
In accordance with data on 8/4/2020, from the Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center, the US has 25 percent of the world’s confirmed COVID-19 cases and a bit over 22 percent of the world’s deaths. This reflects that something is wrong in what we are doing if we have 25% and 22% of global cases and deaths while having less than 5% of the world’s population.
Looking at CDC data shows that it is not getting better – cases are increasing – on Aug. 4 the seven day average for cases was 58,401 or 8,343 new cases per day; much higher than previous spikes before the new ramp up began in June.
In the meantime the U.S. still struggles with having enough PPE, at the right time and place – which leads to front line workers still getting sick, while intensive care units are still being overwhelmed in cities like Houston and Atlanta.
On March 27 a “DOD News” article stated “In January 1942 — a mere month after the attack on Pearl Harbor… President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the establishment of the War Production Board.” The equivalent threshold for the U.S. and COVID-19 was February/March, when the Trump administration disregarded the fore-warning of what was happening in China, and then Italy.
Every day we pay a price for not having enough federal logistical capability and supplies, as well as it not being well used, while the administration ignores or sidelines the medical subject matter experts, and their advice, as it places the main burdens of the fight on the state governors.
This is all aggravated by White House Central Planning filtering every decision through its reelection crystal ball; the message seems to be more important than the results for the American people. The buck is not stopping in the Oval Office.
The John Hopkins metric chart shows the U.S. is still the global leader in daily cases, with a higher average than any nation in the world; we are still in an undiminished first wave – our flattened curve is history. Johns Hopkins also shows the impacts of impact of opening and closing decisions by state which coincides with the up-ramp of COVID-19 in the U.S. Nine of the other top ten leading nations on the confirmed cases chart are easily outperforming the U.S. with fewer cases and less deaths – at this time. We also have the longest sustained level of cases.
Over the last month the U.S. has managed to solidify its lead over the other top 10 most affected countries in the world. This should not happen in a country with the greatest health care system. It is believable, as the News Medical Life Sciences article observed back in June, that official Chinese metrics on COVID-19 cases/mortality are not dependable or trustworthy; nevertheless it does not change the fact that it is our government that is failing us.
This administration has been deep into the response for over five months; so how can our political leadership continue to fail in their self-declared war on COVID-19? As an alternative to handling the situation, they choose to feed us false hope to go along with their misleading data; a war time administration they are not.
Fate Cole is a Georgetown resident.
