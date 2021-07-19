What was it like growing up on Second Street? Our playground was the fields just a couple of hundred yards down the street. One was the Bradshaw farm on Lemons Mill Road, and the other was Mr. McKnight’s farm, which had a big pond.
In the summer, we fished there nearly every day. In the winter, we rode our sleds down the big hill above the pond and out onto the frozen water. That was just a little bit of the fun we had there. Let me tell you more.
I was about 10 years old when my dad took me along with a group of men called the Scott County Game Club. They were going to seine some ponds to catch bass and crappie to put in Elkhorn Creek so it would make for better fishing there.
This went pretty well at the first couple of ponds, and they filled several large barrels with these fish. The last pond, however, didn’t have bass and crappie. Instead, they caught yellow-bellied catfish, and boy, there were a bunch.
In fact, there were several hundred or maybe even 1,000. What to do with these catfish was the question, and my dad had the answer. “Take them to McKnight’s Pond.” And they did.
Fishing was great then, as we were catching fish by the dozens. Word got out quickly about the great fishing hole, and the adults soon took over our pond. That was a problem for us, so we came up with a plan.
Jerry Shumate lived right across the road from the pond and there was a high rock fence along the road. Both of Jerry’s parents worked, so nobody was home. Jerry and I both had BB guns and we would sneak up behind the rock fence and start shooting at their corks. Then we would run into Jerry’s house and lock the door.
We got a good cussing as they chased us but that didn’t stop us, as we were safely back inside. When things settled down, we would slip back over and do the same thing again. After a few days, the crowd stopped coming and we had our pond again.
The farm was where the boys of Second Street learned to ride horses. Mr. McKnight had two big work horses he kept in the field by the pond. One day we decided to play cowboys and Indians and we needed some horses to ride and there they were.
They were very gentle as we led them over by the fence and climbed on. No saddle, no reins, and off we went riding. There was no way to stop them except to come to a fence or fall off, which happened often. This only lasted a couple of days until Mr. McKnight found out, and that was the end of our game. He didn’t like it, but he never stopped us from playing in his field.
In the fall, several men would gather there to dove hunt. Daddy would go by Askew’s Mill about a month before the season opened. He would get grain to sprinkle around the pond several times a week, and soon there would be hundreds of doves just in time for opening season. The gang would hang out there and watch the men shoot.
On my 12th birthday, my dad bought me a 16-gauge shotgun, and that is where I learned to hunt and shoot, as did several other boys from Second Street.
On occasions, we swam in the pond, but it would get a lot of green moss on it and we would come out looking like the Jolly Green Giant.
Besides that, the hogs took up one end of the pond, so we would rather go to Mr. Askew’s pond because the cows weren’t as bad as the hogs, and you didn’t need to have a swimming suit either.
Those summer days seemed to last forever. Our parents didn’t plan out the days for us. They just turned us loose with our friends and our imaginations. What more does a young boy really need?
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.