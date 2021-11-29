Christmas is just around the corner and the traditional Parade is this Saturday. The Christmas parade goes back as far as this octogenarian can remember. I do remember how excited this little boy was to be downtown to see the parade, but more importantly, to see Santa Claus. I wish I knew who the character who dressed up as the jolly old fellow was, but at my young age, I really believed it was actually Santa himself. And my parents never told me any different.
I do know who has been Santa Claus for the past many years. It was Marvin Thompson. I believe the kids who have visited with this Santa Claus were probably like me. They thought he was the real Santa. He looked like him with the white beard and hair that he had groomed for nearly a half year. He’d “Ho-Ho-Ho” like Santa. He hugged the little ones like Santa, and he found out just what they wanted for Christmas. They loved him and he loved them back. He won’t be Santa this year, and he will be missed. But to several generations of young kids, he will always be their real Santa Claus.
As I reminisce about the parades of years past, I think about the ones that I took my young children to more than fifty years ago. The parade and Santa were exciting, but there was even more to do. A bag of popcorn from the dime store started the evening off. Then window shopping at the stores along Main Street. There was Firestone and Western Auto for a bicycle, or a special tool for the man in the house. If you wanted a board game, you only had to walk in Thompson’s Drug Store. If clothes were on your list, there was Penney’s, and Jones’ clothing store for women, or Lair and Oldham’s for men.
Main Street has changed a lot since my younger days and so has shopping. Amazon, UPS and the internet have made a difference. As a young boy, I remember mother would get out the Spiegel Catalog around the first of December, and before long packages would arrive at our little house on Second Street. “What is in that box?” we would inquire. And Mother would just say, “You will find out soon enough.”
Yes, a lot has changed but thankfully the Christmas parade still goes on. And the pictures with Santa will be taken with cell phones and not with the Brownie cameras like we had years ago. Santa will be real to the small children who will never know the fellow dressed up to hear their Christmas wishes. There will be a new Santa this year, but so many parents will remember the one who held their child in his lap during the parade night and asked if they had been a good boy or girl. Thank you, Georgetown, for keeping the tradition of the Christmas Parade alive. And thank you in advance to Georgetown’s next Santa. You have a tough act to follow as you create wonderful memories for the children of our town.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
