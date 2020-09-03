I often joke that I am the first person in my family not to be a teacher or farmer, and that most were both. But there is a lot of truth in that. The fact is that I am the husband, son, grandson, nephew and cousin of professional educators. Their roles have run the gambut, serving as teachers in elementary, secondary and post-secondary classrooms, as well as librarians, guidance counselors, principals and district superintendents. Education truly has been a family business and it is likely that is one reason a love for learning was instilled in me at an early age.
It is also likely a reason that I am keenly aware of when members of the general public make disparaging remarks towards the education community.
That criticism has always been there. You hear people talk about how teachers have short workdays. You hear them say they wish they had summers off. You hear them complain that teachers can retire before they reach 50 years old. Never mind the facts that the general public does not recognize that teachers put in many more hours than what is in the classroom, their summer breaks are not paid, and the retirement option is set at 27 years so that those freshly graduated from college can find employment.
But lately it seems that criticism is becoming more prevalent, or at least more vocal. I cannot begin to count the amount of times in the past month that I have either heard people say in offhand comments or seen posts on social media along the lines of teachers do not want the schools to open back up because they are happy not working.
I find this type of ignorance to be infuriating. That is not the attitude of my friends and family who are professional educators. They desperately want to be back in the classrooms. It’s not just that they love teaching, but that they know our schools are often places of respite for those children on the margins. They recognize the fact that the breakfasts and lunches provided may be the only meals some children get a day. They know that being at school provides a break from the emotional or physical abuse some suffer from at home. They know that for some children, the smiles and hugs a teacher gives them may be the only displays of love they receive. And that gets to the root of why they do what they do — they genuinely love the children of our community.
With that being said, of course there is apprehension for going back to traditional methods right now. If you’ve ever set foot in a kindergarten classroom, you would know the prospect of social distancing is downright laughable. There may be no environment riper for the spread of disease than a school. And while children thankfully do not seem to experience the worst cases of this dreaded virus, they are potential carriers to every person they encounter. For a school system as large as Scott County, which has nearly 10,000 people on their sites each and every day, it is a breeding ground for a worst-case scenario.
I realize that the schedule changes and the uncertainty of what is on the horizon for our schools is a dilemma for parents, but please stop blaming the educators and calling into question their work ethic. They already are serving in one of the most thankless, far too often maligned professions. And, like the rest of us, they simply want life to get back to normal.
Tommy Druen is a resident of Scott County. He can be reached at tommydruen@gmail.com.
