Sometimes we aren’t always aware of the wonderful opportunities before us.
For a quarter century, Georgetown College fans have enjoyed a legendary football coach and coaching staff. With Coach Bill Cronin’s retirement announcement this week, one of the greatest chapters in NAIA football history ends.
The resume is breathtaking:
—218 victories
—Two NAIA national championships
—4 consecutive appearances in the NAIA championship game
—14 Mid-South Conference titles
—16 appearances in the NAIA playoffs
—25 straight seasons without a losing record
—NAIA Hall of Fame
The record on the field is just part of the story. In his 25 years, there was never a hint of a scandal. Cronin always surrounded himself with people of similar character — and this includes his players and staff. The majority of his staff have been with Cronin for well over a decade. His coaching tree of former players and coaches is literally scattered all over the nation.
Cronin’s 218 victories are far ahead of second-place Kevin Donley (who also won a national championship at Georgetown College, while Cronin was an assistant) who has 75. Lester Craft served 12 years as the Tiger football coach, a tenure more than doubled by Cronin.
Athletic Director Brian Evans also paid tribute to Ellen Cronin for her work with Georgetown College parents and alumni. Several of their sons played the game and attended the school, so the family has been immersed in the success of Tiger football.
For those of us who have been fortunate to witness one of the finest football coaching careers, we thank Coach Bill Cronin for thrills and a lifetime of memories.
Thank you Coach. We were blessed to be a witness to greatness.
