To the Editor,

I just read Tommy Druen’s opinion piece, “Find your Happiness in the Silence.”

I appreciate silence as well.  Normally on our farm there are only distant sounds of cows mooing or other farm sounds, from time to time coyotes. However, just yesterday, as typical of the season, loud squawking of crows totally shattered the silence. Below in a rhyming fashion, I relate my farm experiences to life in general:

Above the Fray

Crows squawking, doing too much talking

Remind you of people these days?

Staying high above the fray is a must I say

Soaring high, soaring free

No matter the days.

 

Above the clouds there’s light, shining ever so brightly

Dispelling the fears, tears, and smears

From how many years?

New arrives on the scene, restoring, renewing

Like never before ever seen.

 

With a pep in our step, joy in the Lord

We soar

Just where I want to be

Too much talking is not for me.

 

Belinda French

Columbia, Tennessee (Formerly of Georgetown)

