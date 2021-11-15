To the Editor,
I just read Tommy Druen’s opinion piece, “Find your Happiness in the Silence.”
I appreciate silence as well. Normally on our farm there are only distant sounds of cows mooing or other farm sounds, from time to time coyotes. However, just yesterday, as typical of the season, loud squawking of crows totally shattered the silence. Below in a rhyming fashion, I relate my farm experiences to life in general:
Above the Fray
Crows squawking, doing too much talking
Remind you of people these days?
Staying high above the fray is a must I say
Soaring high, soaring free
No matter the days.
Above the clouds there’s light, shining ever so brightly
Dispelling the fears, tears, and smears
From how many years?
New arrives on the scene, restoring, renewing
Like never before ever seen.
With a pep in our step, joy in the Lord
We soar
Just where I want to be
Too much talking is not for me.
Belinda French
Columbia, Tennessee (Formerly of Georgetown)
