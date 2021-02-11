To the Editor,
The 90-year-old gentleman smiled, “The Democrats give and the Republicans take away. Now corporations tell Republicans how much to take away and give to them. Mitch McConnell is their bag man.”
McConnell was wrong. His most important vote in 36 years was not impeaching Trump for his shake down of Ukraine’s president. Mike Pence, a decent man, would have become the 46th President with many months before the 2020 election. Pence could have won it. The two Georgia senators could have saved their seats and McConnell kept his. Pence would have nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and Mitch could pretend sainthood to the rules.
Mitch McConnell was wrong. The voters “fired” Donald Trump for lying, incompetence and corruption. Furious, Trump tried to steal back the best scam job he every had with the support of McConnell and the GOP. Honest Republicans in state houses and multiple courts said “no.” Trump lost.
Mitch McConnell will spend the rest of his life reviewing his decisions and his culpability on Jan. 6 allowing Trump’s terrorists to riot and deface our Capital. Neither man called to stop it. Immediately. History will not be kind to Trump and McConnell.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
