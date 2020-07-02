To the Editor,
It really pains me to take a deep dive into the budgets that our city council and mayor passes each year. Rarely do they make any coherent sense, but some years are just worse than others. Here’s a few head shakers.
This year just months after our mayor takes to the media to lay the ground work for a tax increase by alerting us that we are short staffed and may becoming less safe, he releases a budget that represents a total loss to our cops, fire, dispatch and DES of over a million dollars.
We budgeted $262,500 for capital projects and another $78,000 in transfers for the business park, yet we can’t build in the park because we have no additional water and sewer capacity to service more businesses.
We increased the Parks & Rec budget by $200,000 but they have been largely closed for almost 4 months. We always subsidize this department so it would be logical that if they weren’t operational, we would be getting a refund from them. Much less giving them more money.
We cut our contribution to our senior citizen center by $10,000, but chose to give Toyota the same for their recycling day.
Lastly, we allotted $40,000 to “Historic Georgetown”. On the surface, I’d support it. However we haven’t had a Main Street Director for four years now and lost our certification at that same time. No more federal grants or any revitalization efforts at all.
This is obviously just a few examples of many, but I think someone should stand up and defend these decisions. Kudos to Karen Sames and Polly Eardly for voting against this disaster of a budget.
Brad Penn
Georgetown
