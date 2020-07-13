To the Editor,
For over three years we have watched the hatred of the Democratic left and liberal media, try everything to bring down President Trump. We will have to congratulate them though, for having “lying” down to a science. And every time you turn around they think of something new. From the disgraceful attack on Brett Kavanaugh, to the Russian debacle, impeachment and now let’s blame him for the pandemic. From killing him in a Shakespeare drama in New York, to showing his severed head by a so called comedian, to Senator Maxine Waters screaming that if you find a Trump supporter getting gas or shopping get in their face and tell them they are to get out. How about Madeline Albright, during Hilary’s campaign, saying there is a special place in “hell” for women who don’t help each other. So, vote for Hilary or else? People are attacked on the streets for wearing a MAGA hat. Nancy Pelosi tearing up the State of the Union address as proud and smug as she could be.
Not okay.
Now we have the peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, which all our nation came as one in agreement that this was a senseless, horrible travesty and justice would prevail, be kidnapped by mob violence, looting, burning and destroying businesses. These same businesses that were trying to get back on their feet from the virus shut down and are now destroyed. We watch as Seattle is taken over by anarchists.
Not okay.
These “terrorists” are now attacking and destroying our national monuments and statues, the Lincoln Memorial included, shows how much history they know.
Burn the flag and laugh, and we watch and feel helpless. Heaven forbid we speak up and then are yelled and screamed at, shouted down and called racist or worse. Where is the outrage for police officers being murdered, black and white and innocent people being attacked for trying to save their businesses from looters?
So, stupidity prevails and these insane radicals want to demonize and defund the police. It is ironic that during the shootings in Minneapolis earlier in June, someone called 911 and who came, the hate police came to help. Now Minneapolis and other cities are planning to do just that, defund the police. You have to be blind not to see where this is going.
Not okay.
Our nation is not perfect, but we are willing to learn from our mistakes, work to fix it and learn from our history not bury or change it.
Wayne and Ellen Lynn
Georgetown
