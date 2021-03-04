To the Editor,
The current financial condition of the city is at a critical stage and it does not appear it will improve anytime soon.
I have talked to two city council members, and they paint a worse picture than is currently being put forth in public, which is not a surprise as this is the way these things go.
Curious their comments to me were off the record which has to be part of the problem. We have lived here since 1987 and the idea of a merged city/county government has come up occasionally but nearly everyone has had the same comment that “the good old boys will never let that happen.” In the past I would agree with that as some involved were clueless or territorial or both.
It would not be a perfect solution or easy to implement but as is so often in life our choices are sometimes hardly a choice. Somebody’s little kingdom will disappear but I do not really care. I am not alone in this. The current plan put forth by the city is regressive and counterproductive to growth and by their own public accounts not nearly enough.
Thank you for the opportunity to speak.
James Payne
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.