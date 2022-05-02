April was Child Abuse Prevention Month, and each year we at the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass mark this important month by planting pinwheels to represent the children in our communities who are victims of sexual abuse. This year, we planted 1,000 pinwheels — one for every child our Center will see in 2022, including over 60 from Scott County.
However, we know that the need is even greater. Kentucky currently ranks 5th in the nation in reported cases of child abuse. Each day, our team of dedicated professionals sees children who have been victims of sexual abuse, working to help them overcome the trauma of their abuse and collaborating with local law enforcement and social services agencies to ensure children are safe, their cases are heard, and perpetrators are held accountable. But we need help.
Thanks to Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer and the Kentucky Legislature, Children’s Advocacy Centers across the Commonwealth are going to get that help. Under Senator Thayer’s leadership, Kentucky lawmakers approved a $5 million increase in funding to Children’s Advocacy Centers. This additional funding, including over $600,000 for the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass which serves Scott County and 16 other Central Kentucky counties, is an investment in direct services for our most vulnerable population.
This funding increase will allow our organization to invest in additional therapy services for childhood victims of sexual abuse, an improved system of coordination among the agencies investigating and prosecuting child abuse cases, and more comprehensive advocacy for abused children and their non-offending families.
Aside from the emotional trauma faced by childhood victims of sexual abuse, there is a real-world cost as well. It is estimated that the lifetime cost of untreated child abuse is over $800,000 per survivor in lost wages and productivity, and increased medical and social services. By investing in prevention and treatment now, we will not only be able to improve the lives of children who’ve been abused, we will also save the Commonwealth a significant amount of money over time. Further, by coordinating services, each case seen by Children’s Advocacy Centers saves the Commonwealth $1,000.
Children’s Advocacy Centers in Kentucky are in the business of providing healing and hope for children who’ve been victims of sexual abuse. This increased funding shows Senator Thayer’s commitment to children and the Commonwealth by allowing us to expand our services to treat more children, save Kentucky money, and help put an end to the scourge of child abuse in our region.
Winn Stephens is the Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass.
