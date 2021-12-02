To the Editor,
It’s amazing to me how much control over our daily lives traffic control, well, controls.
That said, why on earth do the ones in charge of traffic leave the intersection at Pleasant View and McClelland Circle unprotected!? If ever a traffic signal were needed it is needed at that location. The most vulnerable, our children, are put at risk every time the cars they are riding in to and from school need to navigate that dangerous intersection.
One lapse of concentration on the part of a harried driver and we will have a tragedy on our hands. Is that what it takes for the “traffic people” to finally acknowledge THAT SPOT IS DANGEROUS! Lemons Mill Elementary School, Southland Church, and the neighborhood all are forced to put their lives in jeopardy every time they use Pleasant View and the Bypass. We need a signal light there.
Representative Pratt has had communications with the Department of Highways, District 7 Chief Engineer Kelly Baker and I would like to thank Representative Pratt for his involvement and help with this issue. It seems the intersection is part of a “study.”
I certainly hope this study is fast-tracked and we get our signal sooner rather than later.
Jim Wagner
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.