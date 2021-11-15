To the Editor,
I have lived in Georgetown for 6 years and I have worked in the community since 2017. In the short years since I have called Georgetown home I have watched as the city has grown exponentially in development and population. Most noticeably is the Amerson Orchard development off the bypass near Lemons Mill Elementary. I have also watched as the neighborhoods off Pleasant View Drive have grown and developed. Development means more traffic.
Each morning and evening I watch cars filled with families and students zip through and around traffic, dodging eastbound and westbound cars and trucks in order to make that unprotected left turn from Pleasant View Drive onto the Bypass. Each time, I cringe as I watch near misses hoping that I do not witness a horrific accident. I love my community and it baffles me as to why a traffic light has not been installed.
Conversations with local and state officials have resulted in continued inaction. The excuse that there is not enough traffic to warrant a signal light is enraging. Why do traffic counts trump family and child safety? It doesn’t take a traffic expert to understand how difficult and dangerous it is to make that left turn on any given day. What’s more, FedEx is slated to begin development right across the way with, get this, no plans to install a traffic light. That means more semi-trucks and traffic for families to dodge on the bypass.
The time to act is now. Let’s be proactive and get a signal light installed where it is desperately needed instead of being reactive to a preventable tragedy.
Matt Wagner
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.