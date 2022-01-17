The anguish on Chase Azevedo’s face was obvious.
Last September, Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service learned an engineering error threatened the $49.8 million Waste Water Plant One. Work on the plant was immediately stopped, the city hired a nationally known engineering forensics firm and efforts were made to determine just how bad the situation really was,
Now, four months later, there is good news and bad news. Azevedo, GMWSS general manager, laid out the scenario to the Georgetown City Council during Thursday’s Zoom meeting. Georgetown owns the utility.
The good news is work on the project has been restarted and the foundation and walls on a main structure can be salvaged although with some reinforcement, Azevedo said.
The bad news is the foundation and walls on the pre-treatment area will have to be dismantled and disposed of offsite, the cost to this change order is almost $185,000 and how GRW Engineering, the culprit for the structural flaws, responds to paying for these corrections is unknown, he said. More bad news is the GMWSS board wants the city to go ahead and initially shoulder the costs of the changes needed in order to get the project back on track and moving forward.
Azevedo presented the first change order to the council Thursday, but warned this was the beginning of a long and painful process with many more change orders likely.
Ultimately, Azevedo, GMWSS and the city council made the right decision by agreeing to initially absorb the costs in hopes of getting reimbursed by GRW Engineering or their insurance company. GRW has a $5 million errors and omission insurance policy on the project.
Sewage plants are not glamorous until there is no sewage at your home or place of business.
City officials are very aware Georgetown’s growth has put a strain on its sewage capacity. Multiple projects are underway to ensure various parts of the city maintain sewage capacity and there are multiple projects already approved anticipating sewage capacity. And then there are major community projects such as a new Scott County High School, including an athletic complex, that could be delayed substantially if Waste Water Plant One isn’t completed in a timely manner.
In other words there is a lot at stake for all of us.
It is a gamble depending upon GRW’s actions. But any further delay could be catastrophic for some projects and cause discomfort to others.
This project must proceed in as timely a manner as possible. Azevedo admitted he was frustrated, “living a nightmare,” but while there are other options such as waiting until a true and exact cost of the redesigns, repairs and other costs of the structural flaws could be determined, there really isn’t any other option. Waiting could delay the project for years, while the strain on our current Waste Water Plant One increases and its capacity eventually runs out.
The decision to move forward and determine how to get reimbursed is a the right decision. As uncomfortable as this decision may be now, delaying the project any further could be much more uncomfortable.
