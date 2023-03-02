It all started with a cat. It was a lazy, fat, cynical orange cat that caught my interest. That cat possessed a hatred of Mondays and a love of lasagna. And his name was Garfield.

I was probably about six years old when I learned about Garfield. My grandfather had a daily subscription to the Courier-Journal and he introduced me to the comics section. It was the early 1980s and Garfield was hilarious, at least to an elementary student. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.