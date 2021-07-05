“You’d better water those trees and put plenty of fertilizer on them, Mister. Or they will die,” the young boy said to the old man as he continued planting a group of trees as had been his practice for several decades. The old man replied, “They don’t need water and fertilizer, boy. You don’t need to pamper them like your mommy does you. They need to grow on their own and be tough and strong. These trees need to work and stretch their roots deep to find water. Then the first strong wind that comes along won’t blow them over. And fertilizer, they don’t need that. That just makes them dependent on someone to take care of them. The Lord knows what they need and He will provide all the fertilizer they need.”
The old man continued, “The Lord might even send a drought to stress them out, and it may look like they won’t grow at all. But just you watch and see. They will come back stronger than ever. You see, their roots will be deep because they will have to work hard to find water when the rains don’t come. And then, when the winds howl and the storms beat upon them, they will stand tall and straight.
“And with no fertilizer to boost them up, they will rely upon their own strength and the things they have stored up during the good times. Then during the lean times, when the sun dries up the earth and cracks open the land, they will be strong enough to blossom and grow even brighter until things get back to normal.”
As I thought about this little story, I thought how this relates to life. I guess I am like most parents that grew up many years ago during hard times. I want my children to have it better than I. Maybe that is why I try to keep the safety net under them and try to make life easier than I knew. And maybe that is why I pray every night that things will be good and life will be easy. “Spare them from the hardships of life, Lord. Bless them and help them to have a good and happy life,” I pray.
As I think about those prayers, I think I may have it wrong. Life isn’t like that. It doesn’t matter whether I like it or not, life is tough at times. For everyone. Maybe I should change my prayers. Maybe I should pray that they lean on their own wisdom and develop roots that will go deep in their beliefs. And when times get tough, maybe they will find strength from a hidden source that they heard about a long time ago in a Sunday school class.
Now, back to those trees. As the young lad looked across the fields at the trees planted more than a half century ago, he remarked to the old man, “Those are the finest golden oak trees I have ever seen.”
It was the poet, Joyce Kilmer, who penned these words: “Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree.” The old man just smiled and replied, “If God can make such a beautiful tree, just think what He can do for you and me.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
