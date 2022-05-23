To the Editor,
The demolition of the home at 514 South Broadway at this time is not in the best interest of the city and should be delayed.
Here are some points for consideration:
— There is no urgency to remove the house. From the exterior it is in good condition and its presence as a large well-architected vintage building along the South Broadway corridor to downtown enhances rather than detracts from the current appearance of the undeveloped corner at Broadway and Clayton Avenue. The building could be left standing until a future point when demolition plans might potentially make more sense and be more appropriate.
— Proper due diligence has not been conducted to be sure there is no continuing need for the structure. While it has been determined interior rehabilitation funded by the city is too expensive to pursue at this time, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other investors out there who could make beneficial use of the building.
— Plans and ideas for the city’s use of the greenspace at that corner should be more fleshed-out before the final fate of the building is determined. Design options including the structure should be submitted along with design options with the structure removed.
— Real estate value of the lot would be instantly lost upon demolition. In the October 11th city council meeting approving the purchase of the building and lot in the first place, the pro-purchase argument was made that once the city had a chance to set whatever water retention and green space easements were necessary, it would be entirely possible to survey the house off onto a smaller lot and resell it. Considering the preliminary ideas for a green space backdrop being envisioned, the house by itself, with sales contract stipulations to adequately rehab it, could be an attractive and valuable real estate offering for a private investor to purchase and develop the property in a way that would enhance and work together with the city’s development plans.
— Contrary to the Georgetown master plan guideline of filling in empty urban lots, in order to reduce unnecessary suburban sprawl, demolition of the building would result in an already filled-in urban lot being transformed into a vacant empty one.
Here are some arguments in favor of demolishing the building now, that happen to not be compelling, and that should not be used as significant decision factors:
— There have been instances of homeless people attempting to enter the vacant building for shelter.
This point highlights that Georgetown has a homelessness problem that needs to be addressed, rather than demonstrating that the building has no further real estate or productive use value to the city and citizens of Georgetown. Some minor security measures could be put into place to mitigate this issue. The building is in a well-lit and visible area, already regularly patrolled by law enforcement. With city activity of green space mowing, maintenance, and future use planning that will be going on, there will be plenty of comings and goings to detract the building from being taken over by squatters.
— The interior of the building is in greater disrepair than it was hoped for when originally purchasing the property. Expenses will be too high for the city to carry out repairs in order to use it for temporary office space. Since it’s currently on city property and the city doesn’t need it, getting rid of it would make sense from the perspective of getting rid of unnecessary things.
While the house may have turned out to be unfeasible for use as city office space, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other uses out there that would benefit the citizens of Georgetown.
— While planning for use of the recently acquired city property is still preliminary, there is a general sense that a main theme of the final plan will be water retention and green space. The house being there might pose a distraction to designers and lead the project off track from the desired goal of a park.
Aside from the footprint of the house near the frontage of Broadway, there remains a notably large amount of green space flowing in the adjacent empty lots and behind the house for water retention and pedestrian park use projects. The house’s presence will not present an obstacle to designers as they come up with various drafts of proposed use plans.
— The building remaining but the city turning it over to a private investor would mean that the city was not in full control of activities at the corner of Clayton Avenue and South Broadway and couldn’t guarantee 100% what would happen there.
This is the case with all the areas of Georgetown, and is the way that it should be. The city’s job is to set up rules, stormwater infrastructure, and city plan goals, and to leave the actual occupation and use of the city to the citizens themselves.
— Some type of engineering-related green space and water mitigation project is appropriate and needed at the corner of Clayton Avenue. It is unknown exactly what the final product will look like, however, the house itself is not part of the technical engineering solution. So therefore the house is not relevant and might as well be removed.
This perspective is lacking the accompanying sister perspective of a visual design and human-use related point of view. Visual design, pedestrian flow, landscaping, and park use options have yet to be speced out or even roughly prototyped. Even the technical engineering plans of water management are in the extremely early stages. From the full and total perspective that will be emerging in the coming months, the final relevance of the house is currently unknown. It is preliminary to set anything in stone and to actually start conducting work activities such as a significant demolition.
— It’s too late, a demolition contract has already been signed.
This argument assumes that the contracted demolition company will be hostile and unwilling to work with the city to change the contract, and will insist on tearing down city property and getting paid for it even though the city has decided that it doesn’t want the property torn down. Surely this will not be the case and something can be worked out with the contractor to get them paid for any interior removals they’ve already done, as well as to give them some assurances that Georgetown would like to do business with them in the future and give them priority on an equivalent future bid that comes up.
Dan Holman
Georgetown
