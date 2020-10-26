Depression is one of the most misunderstood diseases in our country and that leads to the high rate of suicides. It was seventeen years ago I opened an e-mail in my office with the following words:
“It is hard for me to find the words to say what I want and need to say anymore. I have become someone I no longer recognize, and I can’t get it to go away. I know that is not me. It is too deep inside—inside me tearing me apart and pushing this to happen because I don’t know what else to do. It only postpones the inevitable. I kept thinking that somehow, I would just say, ok I’m going to get this together and just go back to work in the fall and everything would be ok. But I know that’s not possible because there is too much darkness inside me. See I tried the hospital—three times. I tried it and it didn’t help and I can’t go back there because I know there is no sense in it. But I don’t have the fight anymore. I can’t stand being like this, but there is no way to change it. I only wish I didn’t have to hurt other people in the process, for that is not my wish, it is only my wish to somehow find some way to end this pain. I appreciate all the effort you have put into helping me and I am sorry that I have let you down. Sam.”
Yes, that was my daughter who lost her life to this dreaded disease. And yes, it is a disease. I remember her doctor saying at the visitation, “You know, depression can be a fatal disease.” There were a couple of other people that said these simple words, “We know.” They too, had walked this walk.
After that heartbreaking event, I wrote several articles in my “Crawfish and Minnows” column about depression, and to my surprise, I got a lot of feedback from others that were struggling with depression.
I had a college professor stop by my office who told me that this was the first time in over a year that he had been out of bed except to eat and go to the bathroom. He said, after reading my articles, he was motivated to get out. He said he just wanted to thank me.
I had another college administrator stop by, explaining how down he was. I told him it sounded like depression to me. I think he knew that, but wouldn’t admit it. I told him to call me any time he needed to talk; I would be there to listen anytime, night or day. I received a letter sometime after that which said he kept my phone number beside his bed and carried it with him at all times as his security blanket. And, yes, he did call and came by often.
A young mother stopped by to see me with her story. She had two young children and was going through a divorce. “I feel so worthless,” she said. We talked and one thing I remember saying was “You know God doesn’t make any junk.” It took some time, but she got through her depression and is now making a name for herself helping others.
There are a lot of people struggling with this disease that need encouragement. Statistics tell us that one in ten face this sometime during their lifetime. I suspect that number is even higher.
I say all of this to let you know that I am planning to write about depression in my Tuesday articles for the next few weeks. I hope they can help someone that is struggling. You see, I too, have walked that walk, and maybe by sharing my stories, I can help someone else along the way.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
