Georgetown should implement development impact fees directed towards paying for water infrastructure growth, and should cease and reverse funding expansion with customer rates.
When new properties are constructed, part of the construction cost would be a one-time fee to cover their portion of the system. This might be roughly $5,000 to $10,000 each for water and sewer. Everyone’s monthly bill would pay the operating cost of services, including depreciation set aside for eventual infrastructure replacement. Rates, however, would no longer be padded to finance new development infrastructure. There should be an ordinance disallowing that practice.
As impact fees are considered, GMWSS is a fitting place to start. It’s a tangible, numeric system encapsulated into a non-profit city-owned company. Kentucky’s lacking legislation makes development fees easily viable. Starting with less objectively quantifiable areas such as stormwater, roadways, police, fire, EMS would be venturing into uncharted legal wilderness.
In 2017 the city of Versailles, which also owns its own water company, implemented an impact fee model to fund wastewater expansion. We already missed the boat once when in 2018, city leaders went a different direction and set up the general bond ordinance model of funding expansion via user rates, paving the way for the recent rate increase debacle. Several people involved with GMWSS planning over the past five years still need to be fired. This includes current council members who are the ones ultimately responsible for approving the bad decisions. We’ll see which ones are capable of learning from mistakes, and moving the right direction going forward.
On another note, Jeremy Emerson has scheduled a second community listening session for 3:30 in the afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the library. If you have any thoughts, suggestions, concerns, or questions related to the city or county, please come share and listen.
