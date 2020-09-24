There is a dialogue starting to circulate about the raises passed last week by the Georgetown City Council that we believe is in error.
It started when city council member Karen Tingle-Sames attempted to add an amendment to the ordinance for the 911 user fee during its second reading requiring future councils to use the funds for first responder salaries. The amendment was not added as it would have voided the second reading of the ordinance — because it would be a new ordinance with the amendment — among other factors. Tingle-Sames said she plans to present a resolution to that effect at the next council meeting.
But while Tingle-Sames attempted to add the amendment to the ordinance for the 911 user fee, we believe she was actually referring to the funds the city has budgeted for the operation of the 911 Dispatch. A glance at the city’s budget shows some $1.6 million allocated in the general fund for 911 Dispatch, including some $734,000 for salaries. However, the city receives about $300,000 from the state and the remainder of the expenses are split evenly with the Scott County Fiscal Court through an inter-local agreement, which leaves an actual annual cost to the City of Georgetown for the operation of the 911 Dispatch at approximately $653,000.
But others, including at least one candidate for the city council, has started sharing the following, “…after this year, there is no provision that requires the council to allocate these funds to first responders in the future..”
That’s not accurate, at least not as it is being presented.
The council approved the raises for all city employees, including $5,000 annually for first responders. Now, that the council has approved the raises, they will be automatically incorporated into future budgets.
The revenue generated by the 911 user fee is legally required to be used exclusively to finance the 911 Dispatch. But once the city starts receiving revenue from the 911 user fees, those funds previously budgeted in the city’s general fund for 911 Dispatch will be freed up. However, those are also the funds — roughly $653,000 annually — the city’s finance committee is counting upon to help cover the raises just passed — which is about $1 million in annual expenses.
Keep in mind, even though the council voted to implement the raises immediately, with the first paycheck in October, the revenue from the 911 user fee will not start coming in until January 2021 when the $6 fee is attached to the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer invoices for December usage. So, that revenue will only affect about seven months or so of this current 2020-21 budget, even though the expenses of the pay increases will affect an additional two months.
Even so, the raises just passed by the council do not meet the median salary levels targeted by Mayor Tom Prather and the council. They fall about $3,600 short in annual salaries for police officers and about $6,000 short in annual salaries for firefighters. And these actions by the council do nothing towards adding manpower or improving equipment.
It can be confusing as there is not a straight line from the 911 user fee revenue to the first responder pay raises. But we believe it is important the facts are kept straight.
