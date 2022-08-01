I’m responding to Rachel McCubbin’s column in Friday’s edition.
She seems to be upset about “political polarization”, but fails to mention the specific causes, all while bemoaning it. Could it be that the Republican Party’s lurch toward the radical right over the last 6 years contributed to the divisions in our country? Overt and covert expressions of racism and hatred from Trump followers and white supremacists would seem to be a deciding factor here, along with the obstinate refusal of approximately 25% of the population to acknowledge that the 2020 election was a fair and honest one.
Her solution? The usual conservative go-to of “term limits.” I have a few questions and comments on that topic. First, the Founding Fathers answer to voter dissatisfaction with a legislator was....to vote them out. If the voters are informed and satisfied, they will keep a congressperson in office. House members only serve for two years, which is barely enough time to learn the legislative ropes, much less be an effective representative. Can you imagine a business plan where you fired all the workers every two years for no particular reason? You would have no experienced people doing the work, and instead have to stagger along with inexperienced workers who had to learn from scratch how to operate the machinery and follow factory routines. You would not be in business for long. “Institutional memory” is valued for a reason. Maybe having a set retirement age (70?) might be a good idea, but I disagree with just throwing term limits out there as some kind of murky remedy...
If she was really concerned about the outsized role of lobbyists in our political system, she would be pushing hard for campaign finance reform and rules to limit employment at lobbying firms (or firms who benefited from laws passed by a congressman) of legislators after they are out of office.
And as for congressional inaction, it’s not for nothing that the Republican Party is known as the party of mindless obstruction.
