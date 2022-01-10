To the Editor,
Since June of 2009 our disabled veterans, their advocates and their family and friends have contacted Congress and/or various Administrations asking for fair and adequate compensation. So far there has not been significant action on this issue. The COLA that they receive every year is not sufficient. Our government simply does not respond.
I am warning anyone and everyone who reads this. Once our young people become fully aware that if they should enlist in the armed forces and subsequently receive serious injuries or illnesses that they will spend their rest of their lives in near poverty our armed forces will disintegrate. It will happen very quickly and we will not be able to stop it.
Here is the raw data.
In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel especially considering that we live in the wealthiest nation that ever was.
They have been asking various Administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in 1918. That was 103 years ago. Where is it?
This abuse must end now. Compensate these broken former troops properly. This is a national disgrace. Tax the investment wealth of the Investor Class that received the most benefit from the protection afforded to them by our troops who are now broken and compensate disabled veterans fairly.
Act now. The need is urgent and real.
Marlene Fouch
La Grange, Ky
