To the Editor,
While I am satisfied, albeit surprised, that the News-Graphic has suddenly embraced facts, science and reason in its coverage of the pandemic, I find it disingenuous that the newspaper takes umbrage at some of its readers’ objections to its coverage.
For years, the News-Graphic has been publishing unhinged, conspiratorial rants in its letters to the editor section. You also published years of opinion pieces devoid of fact from corporate attorney David Trimble.
Disinformation breeds disinformation. In your effort to sell newspapers by indulging conspiratorial rants excused as “opinion” you have reaped what you have sown. Perhaps now is the time to acknowledge you contributed to this problem?
Paul Czarnecki
Georgetown
