Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2009.
Pete Rose, the all time hit leader in major league baseball, once made the statement that would be the first payer to earn six figures in money hitting singles.
This was the era in baseball when the big money went to the home run hitters.
Statistics have proven, however, that more games have been won by hitting singles than home runs.
The glory always seems to go to the big hitter, but often the victory was because of the guys that just continued getting the singles.
A friend called this past week and asked me this simple question, “How important is it to hit a few singles in life?”
For a philosopher like myself, this started to get me thinking.
Let me share some of my thoughts with you, along with a couple of examples.
“Do you still attend church?” the old man was asked.
“No,” he replied. “You see, my wife and I never missed for more than 25 years until she got sick with cancer.
“Her name was on the prayer list, and I’m sure some lifted her up in prayer. But it got very lonely here at home taking care of her by myself. No one ever called or visited, and I guess you might say I got a little depressed.
“She passed away just over a year ago, and a few showed up at the funeral,” he went on.
“After that there was no phone calls or visits for this old man, and the loneliness has about whipped me down. I guess I just lost faith in what the church stood for.”
Maybe a single in life from a fellow member would have changed his outlook.
This life’s single would read something like this, “I can’t do everything, but I can do something.”
How many times have you heard someone say, they hated to visit someone in a stressful situation because they just didn’t know what to say?
Maybe they thought a home run was needed when a single would have been the answer.
A hug can often say more than a long philosophical analysis.
A hug may not be a home run, but remember more games are won with singles than home runs.
I recall another incident many years ago the a friend and businessman on Main Street got in trouble with the law.
It was front-page news and he ended up paying a $1,000 fine for his mistake.
His business began to fall off and he felt alone and wondered what the future held for hm and his family.
I visited him shortly after the incident and asked how he was doing after all the publicity.
“It’s been tough,” he said, “but the hardest part has been that many of friends have not been by to check on me.”
Then he added. “I wonder if they really were friends.”
A short visit, a “How are you doing?” or just a hug may not seem like much, but to a struggling person it may be the lifetime they need.
And keep in mind more games are won with singles than home runs.
And now to answer my friend’s question, “How important is it to hit a few singles in life?”
It is very important, and we should realize we can’t all be home run sluggers, but we can hit a few singles. We may not make the headlines, but if we hit a few singles, it will make true the statement, “We don’t have to be great to do great.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
