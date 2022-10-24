Claims Katie Gabhart is making on her website are misleading. Is it on purpose? I believe it is as she’s trying to shift the conversation away from her clear lack of experience. Gabhart tells us she is the first female “general” circuit judge. What does that even mean? Actually, Judge Tamra Gormely was the first female Circuit Judge in 2008, followed by Judge Lisa Hart Morgan. In addition, both District Court Judges are female and have served for more than 15 years.
Why does Katie Gabhart work so hard to make us think voting for her is a great stride in the women’s movement? It’s misleading. She’s 14 years too late to be the first female circuit judge. Gabhart is working hard to make us believe some tall tales.
Her entire platform consists of tall tales:
1.) “Vote for me to have the FIRST female circuit judge.” Well, she would be the third.
2.) “Don’t vote for Rob Johnson as he can only do half the job.” Makes no sense. There are two judges in our one circuit. Each judge does half the job, but Gabhart uses these words to mislead.
3.) Vote for me because I’m ethical. Although Gabhart’s campaign treasurer was a lead attorney in the failed lawsuit to remove Rob Johnson from the ballot, she tells the voters her campaign had nothing to do with the lawsuit. Seriously, voters can see through this.
4.) Gabhart shouts at the top of her lungs that Rob Johnson can’t do the job despite the Circuit Court and the Court of Appeals stating Rob Johnson is a qualified candidate. The Judicial Ethics Committee has stated in response to this specific issue that situations like this have existed in the past, will exist again in the future, and the courts administration can accommodate it.
5.) Why does she say “Keep Judge Gabhart” when she was temporarily appointed only 5 months ago? She has never been elected by voters. Playing with words again.
Any wonder why I feel mislead?
Gabhart wants us to ignore the Circuit Court, the Court of Appeals and the Judicial Ethics Committee who all agree that Rob Johnson is a qualified candidate.
She says just trust her. Because she is so ethical. Well, I don’t like being deceived, misled, or manipulated especially by a judicial candidate. We’ve been misled.
