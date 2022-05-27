I want to give my view on the proposal of Debbie Osborne of the Scott County Soil Conservation District, advocating the elimination of five acre subdivisions.
She and the current P&Z Commission may not know, but we went through the arguments of larger lot sizes and the elimination of five acre lot sizes some 25-30 years back. I think at that time “cluster developments” came out of the discussions in hopes of saving rural land. To this day, I only know of one case where it has been used and that land now pastures horses and is not used for food.
I would also like to point out to Ms. Osborne that Fayette and Woodford Counties have forty acre lot sizes not for food, but to protect the horse industry. Scott County is very different with the arrival of Toyota Manufacturing Company. We are now a more industrial economy and less agricultural as a result of Toyota.
This caused unprecedented numbers of people coming to Scott County seeking a better life. Our growth rate is the fastest in the state, nearing a 20 percent growth rate and a population nearing 60,000. Our economy is bustling with shopping, restaurants and hotels. All of these new residents want different options in housing and that’s why five acre lots are so popular.
I encourage P&Z to leave five acre rural lot sizes as they are.
