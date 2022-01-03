To the Editor,
I just finished reading Don Dziubakowski’s letter in Friday’s paper dissing the proposed federal voting act, and would like to address some of his objections.
He wants to do away with “voting by mail”? Really? How about absentee ballots?
These are sent and returned by mail, and used extensively by military personnel, the disabled, nursing home residents and shut-ins (especially important in these plague years.) He objects to early voting — something used by people who have to work long shifts and odd hours who can’t make it to the polls on election day — why does he want to take away their voting rights?
His objections parallel those used by Republicans in the last few years to justify making it difficult for many people to vote, even though our Kentucky Republican Attorney General found no known cases of voter fraud in the last election. Actually “voter fraud” is extremely rare, and only a few cases have been found, out of millions of votes cast nationally over the last few years.
This is a red herring, used by the Republicans to justify draconian voter suppression tactics and the passage of questionable legislation to take away the power of local authorities and bipartisan election boards to oversee the voting process.
When Rand Paul or other Republicans bring up “widespread voter fraud,” don’t let them get away with these lies — ask them what their sources are and hold their feet to the fire. You will find they have no basis for these allegations.
Kentucky elections have been fair and fraud-free, even when conducted during the worst pandemic in our history. Don’t be fooled by a bunch of propaganda.
Jane Hay
Sadieville
