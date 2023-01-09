To the Editor,
I’m reaching out regarding the Jan. 3 flooding on S. Broadway. Our neighbor’s and our basement, backyard, driveway, and cars got flooded. Flooding like this happens a few times a year, including over a foot in the driveway.
The past 17 years we’ve lived here have seen increased traffic and storm runoff as the city has built more buildings, stores, and apartments. However, stormwater infrastructure hasn’t been updated to accommodate such growth. The stone ditch between my house and my neighbor’s house that was built over 110 years ago is falling apart and is where 500 acres of Georgetown drains into and goes under the street at Rucker and runs under Ely Avenue.
The downstream underground piping has been called a “hodgepodge” of old piping and is a big reason water backs onto us and South Broadway. The city has talked about fixing the piping for years, but it’s only been talk. No budget or plan has been made with previous administrations. Every time we talked about it, the city said it will cost millions of dollars and they don’t have any money.
In the past, the city told us they weren’t going to fix the ditch and we’d have to. We paid $1,200 to rebuild one 20-foot section that collapsed. A neighbor replaced another long section that fell. We’re frustrated about the flooding and the failing ditch. We’d like the city to finish hearing the analysis it hired Strand Engineering to develop, and come up with a plan to address the issue.
I’d like to ask the new council to please take this issue seriously and start setting aside a budget to make it better. It’s the city’s responsibility to maintain/rebuild this drainage ditch and the system below it that carries 500 acres of Georgetown stormwater. Please stop letting city stormwater flood residents’ property.
Lei Xiao
Georgetown
