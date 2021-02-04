It is no secret the pandemic has been difficult for many businesses.
From Feb. 6 to 20, there is an opportunity to show some love and support for Georgetown’s downtown businesses.
The Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission is sponsoring a Love Your Downtown promotion with a passport event that features prizes, special sales and a chance to meet some fine folks and show some love during a difficult and challenging time for us all.
A passport can be picked up at any business then you may go around town and get the passport signed by an employee of a participating business. Once the passport is completed, drop it off at a participating business and you’ll be entered for special discounts and other prizes.
Small and medium-size, locally-owned businesses have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic and the restrictions that have been placed due to the virus. While it appears the pandemic and its restrictions will be with us for awhile, this event can be conducted while observing social distancing and of course wearing a mask. And it will show Georgetown’s downtown businesses they are valued and appreciated. And hopefully, give them a financial “bump” as well.
Love Your Downtown Georgetown starts this weekend and runs through Feb. 20.
