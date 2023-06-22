The Ed Davis Center shouldn’t be shut down as a voting location. It’s an important city/county interlocal community outreach and activity facility.
It’s in a historically African American section of urban downtown Georgetown on Chambers Avenue one block north of the police station. It’s managed with goals of bringing vitalization to the neighborhood and giving citizens a voice. It’s accessible, safe, and welcoming to families and diverse groups of people. It’s built to handle non-congested flow of parking and foot traffic.
Like the Ed Davis Center, the county courthouse also shouldn’t be closed. It has symbolic importance in being the seat of the county clerk’s office that oversees voting. It’s a highly visible building in central downtown at the intersection of U.S. 25 and 460. For anyone who didn’t know anything about where to go to vote, and set out on a search to find a location, that building is where many would likely start their journey.
Now that we’re going to a model of approximately 12 regional voting centers throughout the county, where anyone can vote at any location, and are closing several existing precincts, downtown urban residents including elderly African Americans and lower income apartment dwellers who don’t own a car, historic Main Street district workers and pedestrian shoppers, as well as Georgetown College students, are left without a voting location practically accessible on foot. The Ed Davis Center, and the county courthouse, based on their symbolism of diversity and openness, their accessibility and capacity, and their central urban locations should meet the requirements and make the cut for being retained as voting centers.
In order to weigh in on this issue, the four members of the elections board should be contacted, County Clerk Rebecca Johnson, Sheriff Tony Hampton, Democratic member Pauline Shackleford, and Republican member Jim Horine. Their contact information can be obtained from the county elections office at 502-863-7875.
The upcoming open meeting for questions and comments is Wednesday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m. on the third floor of the county courthouse.
