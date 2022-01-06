Although it seemed an obvious choice to many of us, it was nonetheless gratifying when the Georgetown College Board of Trustees made Dr. Rosemary Allen its 26th president.
Gratifying because too often we humans miss answers that are right in front of us.
Back in October, we praised the decision to put Dr. Allen in charge during a difficult period and we encouraged the board to consider her for the permanent position. Sometimes it just works out.
Dr. Allen has been a part of the Georgetown College and the Scott County family for 38 years. She has risen through the ranks at Georgetown College and served in so many capacities that there is unlikely a part of the campus she has not influenced and touched.
She knows the college and she knows the community. For college presidents who come in from the outside, it takes time to learn the community and how it works. Dr. Allen has seen Scott County at its best and at its worst. She knows as much about our community as anyone, and she loves it. She doesn’t have to grow to love it — she loves it right now.
She has served with four college presidents. Each one had strengths and weaknesses, and she has seen first-hand how those strengths and weakness have affected the campus, its students and the community. She knows the college’s strengths and its weaknesses. She doesn’t have to spend time ferreting them out, she knows them intimately.
Georgetown College is at a crossroads in many ways. There is much to be encouraged about — increasing enrollment, strong academics, strong faculty, strong athletics — but there are challenges such as finances, aging buildings, debt and a reputation that has taken substantial hits in recent months.
As Georgetown College’s first woman president — she was also the college’s first woman provost — Dr. Allen understands that she must re-establish the college’s reputation as a place that is safe for young women, in the classroom, the dorms and the workplace. We cannot think of a better person to do just that.
There are few sure things in life, but we believe selecting Dr. Rosemary Allen as Georgetown College’s president is about as close as you can get.
Dr. Allen brings experience, knowledge, stability and an empathy the college needs at this difficult time. It is a great honor for Dr. Allen to be named president, but it is even more a great opportunity for Georgetown College.
