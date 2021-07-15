Earlier this year, the News-Graphic reported on the frightening number of local deaths due to drug overdoses. In 2018 and 2019, Scott County experienced 17 overdose deaths each year, but the number of OD deaths soared to 41 in 2020.
On Tuesday, the National Center for Health Statistics released data showing Scott County’s experience was unfortunately typical with some 93,331 people dying from an overdose. That staggering figure illustrates the coronavirus’ toll on many, as well as the lethal spread of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in the illegal narcotic supply chain.
The national death toll increased by 21,000, or nearly 30 percent, from 2019, according to the government agency.
The causes given by national experts echoes those given by our own experts including isolation and depression caused by the pandemic. Illegal fentanyl is another factor as many users are unaware their drugs are laced with fentanyl or just how powerful the drug really is. The right dose of fentanyl can stop breathing immediately upon ingestion.
“Every one of those people, somebody loved them,” Keith Humphreys, a professor at Stanford University and an expert on addiction and drug policy, told The Washington Post. “It’s terrifying. It’s the biggest increase in overdose deaths in the history of the United States. It’s the worst overdose crisis in the history of the United States, and we’re not making progress.
“It’s really overwhelming.”
Since 1999, more than 900,000 people have died of overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The National Center for Health Statistics is part of the CDC.
Humphreys warns that Congress and others view drug addiction as a short-term issue, rather than a chronic problem.
Kentucky was second nationally with a 53.7 percent increase in overdose deaths in 2020.
Drug addiction is not an infection, but clearly it is a healthcare issue that cannot be ignored. Locally, the Scott County Health Department has started a needle exchange program, and other treatment plans are under way or being started. The Georgetown Police Department has a program allowing addicts to come forward and receive help and treatment without repercussions.
Statistics show this is a problem for Scott County and for Kentucky, as well as nationally.
These overdose deaths were people who were loved by family members and friends. Law enforcement needs support, as well, to get fentanyl off the streets.
Numbers are often overlooked and sometimes do a poor job of telling the true story. Each one of those 41 people who died in Scott County to a drug overdose were members of someone’s family, had hopes and dreams and mattered to our community. Now, consider there are 93,331 families that will never be the same again.
We cannot write off drug addiction as just a human weakness. It is a health care issue that must be addressed with compassion and clear vision of what that might entail.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.