We all recently witnessed the power of innovation when the world needed a life-saving vaccine during a global pandemic. America’s biopharmaceutical industry stepped up to the plate and delivered in record time.  

Researchers and scientists continue working hard to develop new treatments that could one day be the difference between life and death. But a new drug pricing proposal — one that’s driven more by talking points than helping people access their medicines — making its way through Congress could stop new cures in their tracks. 

