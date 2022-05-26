Susan Duncan is a member and vice-chair of the Scott County Board of Education. She is also a teacher who comes from a long line of dedicated educators. Prior to her time as a school board member, Duncan taught social studies at Scott County High School. As a way to give back to our district and continue her service to our community, Susan and husband Scot Duncan have made a significant contribution to our teachers and students.
This week, 31 teachers learned of their Teacher to Teacher grant awards from Duncan, the program’s generous benefactor. This sizable and thoughtful donation to Scott County Schools is one of the largest private citizen donations ever.
Teachers across the district will now have the opportunity to offer new and innovative lessons, hands-on activities, and unique experiences to engage students in learning. From 3-D printing to reading nooks to field trips, the list of creative projects is extensive.
As a district, we are thankful to be part of an initiative that allows one teacher to support and uplift others. The energy and enthusiasm shared during the surprise presentation of these grants was invigorating! I can only imagine the excitement for students as they participate in all of the activities planned next year.
The grant awards have been named Teacher to Teacher because we believe that we have many other former educators or groups of former educators that may be inclined to be involved in a similar way. If you would like to consider donating to the Teacher to Teacher Grant program for next school year, please reach out to Renee Holmes with Scott County Schools.
In addition, this year and in years to come, the valedictorian from each graduating class will be awarded a $5000 scholarship to jump start their future thanks to the Duncans’ generosity. The scholarships will be formally awarded at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon in June.
The scholarship for the valedictorian of Scott County High School is named the Rich Scholarship in honor of Susan Duncan’s mother, Patsy Brooking Rich. Rich was a member of the first-ever graduating class from SCHS. She graduated from Georgetown College and spent her career as a teacher and administrator for Scott County Schools.
The Great Crossing High School scholarship is named in honor of Duncan’s aunt, Ann Brooking Robb who graduated from the original Great Crossing High School and Georgetown College. She started as a business teacher at Scott County High School later serving as both a teacher and administrator in Florida.
There are few words to convey how much this gesture means to me. I want to personally and sincerely express my deepest appreciation to Mr. and Mrs. Duncan on behalf of the teachers who received the grants and the students who will benefit from their kindness.
Billy Parker is the superintendent of Scott County Schools.
