To the Editor,

This is in response to Keith Eardley’s letter to the editor dated August 25, 2022, where Mr. Eardley commented on the handling of the Commonwealth v. Gary Sexton verdict. We found it surprising that Mr. Eardley would comment on the handling of this case which did result in prison time and registration as a sex offender.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.