This is in response to Keith Eardley’s letter to the editor dated August 25, 2022, where Mr. Eardley commented on the handling of the Commonwealth v. Gary Sexton verdict. We found it surprising that Mr. Eardley would comment on the handling of this case which did result in prison time and registration as a sex offender.
Mr. Eardley was the commonwealth attorney when our daughter came forth and revealed that her adoptive father had been sexually abusing her for years. A Scott County grand jury indicted her adoptive father on October 1, 2007, for multiple crimes including sodomy, rape and incest.
My wife and I met with Mr. Eardley to discuss this case and he assured us that “he would get justice for our daughter.” Without consulting us, Mr. Eardley accepted an Alford plea (which means the accused admits that there is sufficient evidence against them but does not admit the crime.) When we went to the court hearing, Mr. Eardley had already cut a deal with this accused and indicted rapist and child molester for NO jail time and WITHOUT him having to register as a sex offender.
Now Mr. Eardley has the audacity to question a verdict that resulted in jail time and registration as a sex offender? Where was this “outrage” for our daughter? Why didn’t he follow through with his promise for justice? Was he more concerned for the criminal or for his conviction record? We are happy that Mr. Eardley is no longer involved in the justice system in Scott County. We have seen his empty promises and unthinkable plea-bargaining. They are not in the best interests of the victims or in protecting our children from those who would rape, commit incest and sodomize a child.
We strongly suggest that Mr. Eardley no longer use the word “justice” in any of his communications. He truly has no concept of what justice is.
