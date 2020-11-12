We are not among those convinced this election was filled with fraud, although we do agree that if there is even a whisper of wrongdoing, it should be investigated.
But we did feel just a little cheated election night as we waited for Scott County voting precincts to be brought to the Scott County Courthouse to be counted.
As best we could tell, only one precinct’s results had actually entered the courthouse and none had been released when it was announced that Kentucky had voted for President Trump. No doubt, the state’s GOP leaders wants Kentucky to be the first state announcing for Trump, but it took some steam out of the evening’s proceedings.
More than one person replied, “it makes you feel like your vote didn’t count.”
Our vote did count, of course, but the early call was disappointing.
On a better note, we wish to again, congratulate Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson and county election coordinator Amber Hoffman on organizing and conducting an outstanding operation during an election season unlike any other. Everyone who participated in holding the elections in Scott County deserve a pat on the back.
And the 65 percent turnout was excellent, as well.
