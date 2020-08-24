Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2009.
The internet is a great place to get ideas for this column. This week, I received a very thought-provoking email. Billy Graham’s daughter, Anne, was being interviewed on a national TV program when she was asked the question, “How could God let something like this happen?” The interviewer was referring to the Sept. 11, 200l, attacks.
Her answer was extremely profound and insightful. “I believe,” she said, “God is deeply saddened by this. But for years, we have been telling God to get out of our schools, to get out of our government and to get out of our lives. How can we expect God to give us His blessings and His protections if we demand He leave us alone? I believe He has calmly backed out.” She then went on to explain.
The atheist, Madalyn O-Hair, insisted we take prayer out of our schools, and we said OK. She was found murdered. Then, someone said, you better not read the Bible in school. The Bible says, thou shalt not kill, thou shalt not steal and to love your neighbor as yourself. And we said OK, we would take the Bible out of the schools.
Dr. Benjamin Spock came along and he told us we shouldn’t spank our children when they misbehave because their little personalities would be warped and we might damage their self-esteem. He was an expert, and he should know, so we said OK. By the way, Dr. Spock’s son committed suicide.
Then the school teachers and administrators were warned not to discipline our children when they misbehaved, or they would be sued. There is a big difference between discipline and beating, but we still said OK.
Then someone said, let’s print magazines with pictures of nude women and call it appreciation for the beauty of the female body. Someone else then took that “appreciation” a step further, and published pictures of nude children, and made them available on the Internet, saying this was free speech. And we said OK.
Then the movie industry said, let’s make shows that promote profanity, violence and illicit sex and bring it into the living rooms of homes across America. And we will call it entertainment, and it will have no adverse effect because nobody takes it seriously anyway. So, we said go right ahead.
Now, we ask ourselves, what went wrong? Why our children don’t seem to know right from wrong, and why they kill strangers, their classmates and even themselves.
Probably, if we think about it long enough, we can figure it out. I think it has a great deal to do with, “We reap what we sow.” Funny how simple it is to track God and then owner why the world is going wrong. We believe what the newspapers says, but then question what the Bible says.
So, why do bad things happen in our great country? Maybe its because we asked God to leave us alone.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
