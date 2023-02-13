For small business owners, every dollar counts. This is especially true today. With labor and materials costs rising rapidly, small business owners are looking everywhere they can for savings. 

Lawmakers in Frankfort can help with these challenges by passing legislation to allow small business owners to deduct a greater share of their state and local taxes (SALT) from their federal income tax liability. Often known as “SALT parity” or “SALT cap workaround” legislation, more than two-dozen other states have already passed such bills to provide federal tax relief for small business owners. These bills utilize a tax structure approved by the IRS and have no impact on state coffers. Small business owners save money through a lower federal income tax liability.  

