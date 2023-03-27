Your quote, “our society is better when we replace hate with love, judgement with empathy, and prejudice with compassion” caused me to read the editorial. Love, compassion, empathy are certainly good qualities. However, regarding current issues of who is who, or what is what, well, I believe common sense has left society.
The “anti trans bill” or “anti-LGBTQIA” is not wrong nor is it cruel. In my mind, having so many letters of the alphabet to describe a person is cruel and wrong and quite confusing. We are created male and female. This is a lot easier to understand than all those letters of confusion.
So many use the word “hate.” Any disagreement with dysfunctional thinking becomes hate.
The editorial was surprising and shocking. Do you understand everyone wants to be or do whatever they like, yet thankfully, sane minds are attempting to halt insanity. Some believe pedophilia is good because the person just wants to love. As a society, this is not believed, but some folks do believe this. Should they be allowed to do as they please?
The editorial states, good government seeks to protect the vulnerable, well society is battling as to whether or not a baby in the womb is vulnerable and valuable.
There is so much confusion. Now a person doesn’t know if they are male or female. There is hardly a right or wrong. Now in this day and time, what’s wrong is right. It’s like a “comfort zone” for those who have a need to protect, even if the so-called protection is wrong in the eyes of God.
If you need confirmation, please read Genesis 2.
I don’t think our tolerance, to redo what God has created is good.
