As someone who spent his career in public education and is a conservative Republican, I find State Senator Damon Thayer’s proposal to make school board positions partisan shows a complete lack of understanding of how public education is designed to work.
The role of a school board member is to put the needs of the students and community first, not the whims of a political party. A school board is not Congress, and partisanship has no place in its decision-making process. By making school board races partisan, we risk turning our education system into even more of a political battleground, rather than a place where we can provide the best education possible for our children.
I find it ironic that Senator Thayer would propose such an idea as it flies in the face of true conservatism. By inserting partisanship into school board races, we are expanding the reach of political forces outside of our community into an area where it does not belong. We would be giving political parties the ability to control our children’s education, rather than letting parents and local communities make those decisions. I would remind Senator Thayer that the best government is the one closest to the people.
Additionally, we must consider the potential damage that partisanship could do to our schools. Board members who are elected on partisan lines may feel obligated to vote according to their party’s platform, even when it is in opposition to what they feel is best for our community. This would result in decisions that are not based on merit, but rather on political expediency.
It is clear that this proposal shows a complete and utter lack of understanding of how our public education system should operate. I believe that our schools should be free from partisan politics and should focus on providing the best education possible for our children. I urge the legislature to reject this proposal and instead work towards a school system that is focused on community needs, not partisan glory.
