It has been said — often attributed to Abraham Lincoln — the people get a government they deserve.
That means informed voters will elect those who best represent themselves.
The key, here, is informed.
Typically, Scott County voters, like most, do not get too excited about issues until the issues land in their backyard, and most of the time then it is too late.
Late last year, that trend seemed to begin reversing itself in Georgetown when people became aware of the significant rate increases proposed by the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service. The Georgetown City Council had to move its meeting place to a larger venue as hundreds of people questioned, criticized and challenged the city and the city-owned utility.
Eventually, the rate increases passed, but for the most part interest in city government remains higher than normal.
Last week, another positive step was taken when Dan Holman and Jeremy Emerson put together a “listening” session to encourage citizens to become informed, but also to ask questions and seek answers to issues.
The turnout was modest, but that’s not the point.
The point is two citizens outside the government inner circle took the initiative to get involved and encourage others to get involved. Two city council members were in attendance at the listening session, and there is no doubt any issues raised will be shared with other council members.
We live in a time in which politics has gotten ugly. The GOP primary featured two of the leading candidates bashing each other, but also criticizing the state education commissioner, teachers and classroom educators and the “woke” community, whatever that is. It should be noted on the campaign trail candidates sometimes promised to do things that cannot be done — such as a candidate’s promise to “fire” the state education commissioner if elected. The Kentucky governor does not have that authority.
And an informed electorate would know that. So should a candidate.
The point here is the responsibility to be informed lies with you, the voter.
We live in an echo chamber. Too many of us seek information and sources that support the beliefs we already have, and turn away from anything that may challenge those beliefs. That’s a dangerous formula, and it weakens the very foundation upon which our government — and any strong government — is built.
The more information one has about a subject, the better informed and the better decisions that can be made. As easy as it may appear, few issues are as cut and dried as they may be presented. There is almost always another side, and sometimes hearing or understanding that other side may change your own opinion or strengthen the one you already have. But hearing the other side and really listening seldom hurts.
Before concluding, we must self-promote the News-Graphic. Scott County has a newspaper that works to share both sides of an issue. Regular News-Graphic readers could likely see the how the GMWSS rate hike requests unfolded as articles on sewage capacity shortages, issues during construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant One, and other challenges for the utility such as community growth were discussed within our pages as far back as years ago.
We hope the increased interest in Scott County and the City of Georgetown government and other issues of public interest remains.
We praise Holman and Emerson for their efforts, but there are others making similar efforts to get and keep people involved.
If you want a strong government, stay informed, say interested and get involved.
We have the government and leadership we deserve.
