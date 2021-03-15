It would seem appropriate, yet sad, that Kentucky’s General Assembly would vote to weaken the state’s open records laws during Sunshine Week, which honors transparency in government.
To be sure, the version of the bill approved by the Senate and headed back to the House this week is much better than it originally started, but there remains questions about how the bill will work if passed.
The bill had a dubious start as it was filed under a “placeholder” bill which is a routine action that enables lawmakers to pass bills after the deadline for bills to be filed expires. The bill had several misleading titles, which is another strike against full transparency.
The original bill attempted to limit access to open records to people living in the state and news organizations with a local branch or affiliation. The version of the bill passed late last week by the Senate and sent back to the House is a much better version, easing those restrictions.
Among some concerns that remain are changes that would shield lawmakers from releasing documents they feel are sensitive, including emails. Essentially, the bill allows a committee of legislators to decide what can and cannot be released.
The Kentucky League of Cities is among the groups supporting the bill, as they believe it will reduce the burden on city and county employees who must answer the open records requests. One change that appears to be likely is that governments will have five days instead of the current three-day window to fill open record requests. Many states have five-day windows for open record requests.
Amye Bensenhaver, a retired Assistant Kentucky General, who heads the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, said the new bill is better than its original, but it raises some questions that remain unanswered.
The bill defines public records of the legislature as bills and amended bills introduced in the General Assembly, roll calls of votes, committee reports, administrative regulations, salary and expense documents paid to legislators and legislative employees, contracts, receipts and work orders on legislative offices; and other information such as educational materials and meeting notices.
All other requests are “subject to disclosure.” The Legislative Research Commission — comprised of House and Senate members — will have final say and there is no appeal process.
“..if it’s not on the list, it’s closed,” Bensenhaver said about the list noting that legislative reports into lawmaker corruption or sexual harassment would be confidential.
The Kentucky Press Association, of which the News-Graphic is a member, helped negotiate the bill and took no position but stated its concessions avoided more drastic changes.
The Kentucky General Assembly is not the most transparent governmental body to begin with. Any efforts to dilute to weaken the state’s Sunshine Laws are of concern, and especially when it is done in such a haphazard manner.
