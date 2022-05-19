To the Editor,
Put on a black armband. There has been a death in the family: Democracy In America.
The U.S. Supreme Court, once the most respected, trusted branch of our government, has joined the fist-pumping, Jan. 6, 2021 Insurrectionists, including Judge Thomas’ wife. Their goal: destroy Democracy “root and branch” for Mitch McConnell and his corporate judge shoppers.
This nation’s future has a lot more than Roe v. Wade on their chopping block. The putrid stench coming from this court’s rulings can be uncovered watching videos of their confirmation hearings, their pious, shameless lying for the job.
Voters don’t know what branch of government tries sitting Supreme Court Judges for perjury. Voters don’t know why the people they trusted and voted for are doing this to us. Elected Republicans are on daily media telling us we didn’t see what we did see. If you don’t think they mean us harm, ask Ukrainians.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.