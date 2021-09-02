To the Editor,
There are many heroes among us. The team work of Mike Scogin and Dr. Crystal Miller to keep our community informed has been a God sent. Our families personally want to thank them for their diligent, honest, factual reporting of COVID-19 and Delta viruses. We can never repay the medical people for all they have been through and continue to do for us.
We are grateful to Mayor Tom Prather, Willow Hambrick, Billy Parker and the Scott County school board for standing tall, as elected officials and leaders, bravely speaking out to protect lives in our community.
We want our teachers and students safe and thriving in a school system that cares about them. We want school concerts, plays, proms as well as sports to be happy once-in-a-lifetime memories.
If Karen Tingle-Sames and Connie Tackett think they are so special, they are dead wrong. There are people globally yelling against vaccines and masks as their country’s body count soar, while poorer nations plead for vaccines for their people. We are not sure how much the pandemic affected Tingle-Sames flower business but it has been a real boost for the funeral industry.
Peace, love and thank you to all who cared more about our community than about their fragile egos.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
