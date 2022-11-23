A recent editorial in this paper shined a light on the currently dysfunctional court system in Scott County. To highlight the problems, the headlines focused on one of our circuit judges that resigned in January of this year. But before he left the bench he declared war on our Commonwealth Attorney. He authored a letter which contained allegations that have so far been proven false and not supported by the facts. In addition, he has now been officially censored by the Judicial Commission for totally inappropriate actions while on the bench. But the problems don’t stop there.
The editorial goes on to point out that one of our sitting judges has continued this “war” on our Commonwealth Attorney through his comments and actions on the bench. Comments that even those who work in the courthouses have found offensive and inappropriate. Comments that as a female attorney I thought everyone knew are no longer tolerated by anyone much less a sitting judge. Yet, civility in the courtroom seems to have disappeared and the problems go on.
If you question that we have problems just look at the most recent campaign for circuit judge. I have lived in Scott County and practiced law for more than 30 years and I must admit, it was one of the ugliest, nastiest races I’ve been unfortunate to witness. Name calling, each calling the other a liar, unfounded allegations, and just plain mud throwing.
Well, as the editorial says, it needs to stop now.
If our elected court officials can’t learn to get along, how can they expect respect from those they have been elected to serve. It doesn’t matter if a judge doesn’t like the Commonwealth Attorney, or if the Commonwealth Attorney doesn’t like the judge. They are not required to sit down and have a pleasant lunch, but they are required to learn how to get along in court. The name calling and allegations need to stop. As citizens of this state and this county, we deserve better than what we have received or seen.
Adult behavior and respect for each other is expected of all our court officials and if our elected court officials can’t get along then perhaps they need to consider a different job. Courtesy among judges and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office is expected, and we must demand it from all of them. Our judges will be here for 8 years, and the Commonwealth Attorney for at least another two years. So find a way to work together and put aside past feelings and attitudes. We elected you, we expect good things from all of you.
