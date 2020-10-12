To the Editor,
I still hear Trump haters beating that same old drum about Trump’s Russian collusion. I thought that the thirty-five million dollar three year Mueller investigation had failed to find any concrete evidence of that collusion and now there is evidence that investigation was a set up and totally illegal. And while we’re on the subject, an invoice for the thirty-five million dollars of wasted tax payer money should be sent to the DNC.
Accusations of collusion can work both ways. Many Americans now believe the conspiracy theory that the Democratic Party colluded with the Chinese government to cook up a lethal virus and turn it loose on the world, especially the United States, in order to wreck every countries’ economy, especially that of the United States, to keep Trump from being reelected. Some say that there is smoking gun proof that two Democratic former officials went to China just months before the Wuflu was unleashed. I don’t want to believe that theory since surely not even the most ardent progressive would even consider causing the deaths of thousands and thousands of people to achieve a radical political end. And I don’t want to believe the conspiracy theory that the AOC type socialists are promoting the riots that create burned out cities and destroyed businesses in order to facilitate fear and chaos that won’t go to waste is true. Then there’s the theory that the extreme radicals are trying to destroy the local police forces around the country so they can be replaced by the national police force that the left has wanted for decades. Think SS, Brown Shirts, and Gestapo. See how it works?
The left calls Trump a Nazi and the right calls the left communists. The left decries Trump’s attempt to nominate a replacement for RBG as unfair to the voting public, and the right accuses the left of plans to stack the Supreme Court even though neither Biden nor Harris have admitted to those plans when asked. On and on it goes. Hopefully, this will all end the first week of November and there will be a peacefully continuation of one administration or a peaceful transition to another. No riots, no lawsuits, no more accusations of collusion, no more attempts to remove a sitting president through impeachment, investigations, or use of the Twenty-fifth Amendment regardless of who wins. The country cannot stand that. We need our elected officials to work together toward beneficial programs and laws for the American people.
If you think that Trump was a horrible president, use your right to vote to get him out of office. If you think that Biden’s candidacy is nothing but a front for the election of Kamala Harris, get out and vote for Trump’s reelection. But through the grace of God, there will no trouble.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
