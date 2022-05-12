There is currently much discussion surrounding the issue of candidate filing. It would seem to be the perfect time to provide information from the Scott County Clerk’s Office which may go toward benefitting all current candidates and prospective candidates in future elections.
Specifically, I would like to address the protocol for proper acceptance and identification of errors on candidate filing forms received by this office. Per KRS 118.165(3) The Secretary of State or the county clerk shall examine the notification and declaration form of each candidate to determine whether it is regular on its face. Further, according to OAG 77-178, the Office of the Attorney General indicates the following: “The Supreme Court of Kentucky has held in a number of cases that when a candidate’s filing papers are substantially correct in form and in the manner prescribed by the statutes, it is not within the providence of the clerk to go behind the paper to determine whether it was rightfully done or to question the qualifications of the candidates.” Pairing both this statute and opinion, we devised and consistently follow a strict candidate filing protocol.
Per our procedural guidelines, an error may be defined as: (1) a blank or incomplete field (including missing signature, missing notarization and/or commission date, (2) information provided that doesn’t logically or correctly satisfy the requirement of the field (for example, the number of voters required to sign for a city office in Georgetown is two (2) as designated by statute, therefore the only correct number that may be supplied is two (2); another example would be a P. O. Box listed in lieu of a residential address, and (3) incorrect date or a date provided prior to the beginning of or after the deadline of the filing period set by statute for the office being sought.
I hope this information will be a helpful guide to future candidates in understanding the need to verify that all information provided on these filing forms must be viewed as the candidate’s affidavit, and checked by the candidate himself or herself for the utmost accuracy regarding the information required.
Further, any irregularities or inaccuracies regarding the bona fides of any candidate seeking nomination are applicable to a challenge of the good faith of a candidate and may be questioned by any qualified voter entitled to vote for the candidate or by an opposing candidate, per KRS 118.176(2).
Rebecca Johnson is the Scott County Clerk.
